Penn State Basketball Lands Cincinnati Transfer Wing Josh Reed

Penn State Men's Basketball and head coach Mike Rhoades had to patiently wait for their first transfer portal commitment but were able to pick it up on Tuesday afternoon in Cincinnati transfer Josh Reed .

The 6-foot-7, 220-pound native of Atlanta, Georgia, comes to Happy Valley after three seasons and 97 career games with the Bearcats. Reed started nine games in 2024-25, all coming in the Bearcats' last 10 games, but had mostly a rotational role, averaging 17.6 minutes per contest.

In the 2024-25 season, Reed averaged 4.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game while shooting 41.0% from the field and 31.3% from three-point range. An efficient free-throw shooter, Reed was 29-for-34 from the line this season and is 40-for-53 in his career.

Once he stepped into a starting role on February 19, Reed averaged 7.7 points and 3.7 rebounds per game while painting a 41.2% field goal percentage and an 80% free throw percentage.

His best performance of the season came in the Big 12 Tournament against Oklahoma State, scoring 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting in an 87-68 win for Cincinnati.

Reed will have one year of eligibility left to play with the Nittany Lions and is now one of three wings on the roster for the 2025-26 season, joining Eli Rice who missed the entire 2024-25 season after transferring from Nebraska, and 2025 signee Mason Blackwood. The Nittany Lions have six scholarships remaining to fill out their roster.