2026 DE Isaac Chukwurah Commits to Penn State

Penn State has added another piece to its 2026 recruiting class. On Tuesday afternoon, 2026 defensive end Isaac Chukwurah announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions, just days after visiting and receiving an offer from the program.

The Bear, a Delaware native, held nearly two dozen offers in his recruitment, though his only other Power Four offers at this time are Boston College, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. He had previously scheduled official visits to both Blacksburg and Chestnut Hill.

Chukuwarh is the third Delaware native to commit to Penn State in the 2026 or 2027 recruiting cycle, joining wide receiver Jahsiear Rogers and 2027 offensive lineman Layton Von Brandt.

He is overall Penn State's 12th commitment in their 2026 recruiting class and the second defensive lineman joining West Virginia standout Daniel Jennings.

At 6-foot-3 and 255 pounds, Chukwurah will likely grow into a defensive tackle for Penn State long term. The versatile defensive lineman also possesses tremendous length with an 82' 82-inch wingspan and 34'' arms.



