Four-star quarterback Dia Bell has already cemented himself as one of the top signal callers in the 2026 recruiting class and has emerged as one of the top targets for James Franklin and Penn State in the class.

The Plantation, Florida native has taken a trio of visits to Happy Valley, but a forth is in the works. Bell will be on campus for a spring practice visit with the Nittany Lions on March 23rd, he tells Happy Valley Insider.