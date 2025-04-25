2026 New Jersey OL Roseby Lubintus commits to Penn State

The 6-foot-7, 297-pounds offensive tackle hails from Timber Creek Regional High School and becomes the Nittany Lions 12th commit in their 2026 recruiting class , which continues to rank Top 15 nationally per Rivals.

Penn State Football continues their hot streak on the recruiting trail today, as Class of 2026 offensive lineman Roseby Lubintus has taken to social media to announce his commitment.

The South Jersey native chose the Nittany Lions over offers from the likes of Boston College, Florida, Maryland, Michigan State, Syracuse, West Virginia and many others.

With the addition of Lubintus, he becomes the Nittany Lions second offensive line commit for the program this cycle as he joins highly ranked Four-Star offensive lineman Kevin Brown from Harrisburg.

Lubintus just visited campus recently and plans to be back for the weekend of May 30th for his Official Visit. He also took an Official Visit to Syracuse on April 11th and planned on taking trips to West Virginia and Michigan State in June as well, but those trips are now likely off.