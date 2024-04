Of Penn State's many visitors this past weekend for their annual Blue White Spring game was 2026 offensive tackle Carter Scruggs.

The four-star prospect and top-125 player in the 2026 recruiting cycle has taken an early interest to Penn State in his recruitment and the Nittany Lions have made strong impressions early on.

This past Saturday, James Franklin and Phil Trautwein had the opportunity to continue to get off to a strong start with Scruggs. He spoke with Happy Valley Insider on Sunday evening about his most recent trip to Happy Valley.