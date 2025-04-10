2026 Penn State Football Recruits In The Latest Rivals250 Rankings

On Monday, the latest Rivals250 rankings for the 2026 recruiting cycle were released and the latest updates are filled with Penn State Football commitments and targets as the Nittany Lions continue to put together one of the country's top classes in the cycle.

Advertisement

Currently, Penn State holds the No. 15 overall recruiting class in the Rivals Team Rankings for the 2026 cycle thanks to nine total commitments. Below, you can find out which Penn State commitments are ranked inside the latest Rivals250 as well as a list of notable targets.

COMMITTED PROSPECTS....

PREVIOUSLY RANKED: No. 27 THE SKINNY: Brown continues to be one of the top prospects in the country and remains solidly committed to Penn State. Despite the small fall in the rankings, this was more about others making the leap ahead of him rather than him falling. Brown still has a very good chance to become a five-star by the time the rankings are all said and done.

***DROPPED OUT OF THE RIVALS250**** -- QB Troy Huhn (Previously: No. 233) -- S Matt Sieg (Previously: No. 240)

WHICH PENN STATE TARGETS ARE RANKED INSIDE THE RIVALS250?