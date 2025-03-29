2026 Penn State RB Commit Messiah Mickens Shuts Down Recruitment

2026 Penn State running back commitment Messiah Mickens has shut down his recruitment, he announced via a video with Penn State NIL collective Happy Valley United.

The four-star running back who has been committed to Penn State since August of 2023 was being courted by numerous programs over the last several months including North Carolina, Notre Dame, and South Carolina.

The Fighting Irish were especially making a strong push following the hiring of running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider, who recruited Mickens to Penn State originally.

While other schools gained momentum with Mickens in recent weeks, the Nittany Lions and new running backs coach Stan Drayton needed just one day with Mickens in order to get the four-star commitment to shut down his recruitment.

The Harrisburg standout is coming off a 2024 season in which he earned Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year Award honors after recording 1,449 all-purpose yards and 23 touchdowns on offense while totaling 81 tackles, including 39 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks.