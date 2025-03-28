Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 28, 2025
2026 three-star offensive line target sets official visit slate
Dub Jellison  •  Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
Twitter
@dubjellison

Another target for Phil Trautwein and company is Timber Creek (N.J.) offensive lineman Roseby Lubintus, who set an official visit to Happy Valley last month.

Lubintus has now revealed more visits on the books for this spring and summer.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In