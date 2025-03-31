What to Know About Penn State's Newest Commitment: Khail Taylor

Over the weekend, Penn State landed a big commitment in the 2027 recruiting class as elite in-state athlete Khalil Taylor decided to end his recruitment early and commit to the Nittany Lions. Below, Happy Valley Insider goes over what to know about Taylor and his commitment to the Nittany Lions.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

Advertisement

He is the third 2027 commitment for Penn State and the third four-star

Penn State got off to a strong start in the 2026 recruiting cycle, and they're getting off to an equally strong start in the 2027 recruiting cycle. With Taylor's commitment, the Nittany Lions now hold three commitments in the cycle, all from Rivals250 four-star prospects. Taylor joins fellow Pennsylvania native Kemon Spell, the No. 74 player nationally, and Delaware offensive lineman Layton Von Brandt, who is ranked as the 148th best player nationally.

Who else was involved?

Prior to announcing his commitment to the Nittany Lions, Taylor had a very strong offer sheet for a 2027 prospect with offers from Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

A versatile athlete, Taylor will be a wide receiver for Penn State

Taylor is a classic example of the best athlete on a high school football team who does a little bit of everything. Without exaggerating, Taylor for Seton La Salle has probably lined up at every position except offensive and defensive lineman. Here on Rivals, we currently have him listed as an all-purpose back, but for the Nittany Lions, he'll be a wide receiver where his athleticism and speed could be a major boost for future Penn State offenses.

Taylor possesses elite speed

TSpeed is the name of the game in college football, and Khail Taylor has plenty of it. The four-star wide receiver last summer while camping at Rutgers ran a 4.43 forty-yard dash which at 6-foot-0 and 180-pounds is a tremendous time. Taylor's HUDL tapes showcase his speed and athleticism throughout. Taylor will have a chance to be a game-changer at the wide receiver position once he arrives in Happy Valley.

Taylor has a seven minute touchdown highlight tape