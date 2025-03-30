Penn State Hockey Headed to Final Four After Instant Classic Win over UConn

For the first time in program history, the Penn State Nittany Lions hockey team is headed to the NCAA Frozen Four. The Nittany Lions, led by head coach Guy Gadowsky in his 13th season, defeated the UConn Huskies 3-2 in an instant classic at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Sunday.

The pass to set up Dimarsico’s game-winning goal, however, may have been the highlight of the play. The ultra-creative Charlie Cerrato dished a picture-perfect behind-the-back pass to the rushing Dimarsico in the slot.

The game-winning goal in overtime came off the stick of sophomore forward Matt Dimarsico, who beat UConn goalie Callum Tung high on his stick side with a tremendous wrist shot.

The Nittany Lions came out firing on all cylinders Sunday, hoping to jump on UConn early, barraging Huskies goaltender Callum Tung with 17 shots in the first period alone. Despite the onslaught, UConn struck first with a Joey Muldowney goal at the 16:51 mark of the first period.

Penn State evened the game at 6:33 in the second period thanks to Dane Dowiak, with Tyler Paquette and Keaton Peters receiving assists.

The second period remained evenly matched, with both sides finding the back of the net. UConn recaptured the lead on a Tabor Heaslip goal, but just 30 seconds later, JJ Wiebusch tied the game, sending it to the third period knotted at 2-2.

After a strong showing in the first two periods, where they outshot UConn 28-16, the Nittany Lions found themselves on their heels in the third. They were outshot 14-6 and struggled to maintain possession in the offensive zone. Despite the pressure, they held on to force overtime.

UConn’s strong play carried into the extra period, generating 14 chances, but all it took was one mistake. A Huskies turnover at the blue line allowed Charlie Cerrato to pick up the puck. From there, well, you know the rest. The PPL Center filled with Penn State Blue and White was sent into a frenzy.

As ESPN's Kevin Weekes said emphatically following the game-winning goal, "It looks as though Cinderella's glass slipper is going to fit their paw."