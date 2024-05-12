Penn State Football continues to send out new offers this week and one of the newest prospects to earn one was class of 2027 athlete Layton von Brandt out of Appoquinimnk High School down in Delaware.

The 6-foot-6, 255-pounds athlete spoke with Happy Valley Insider about the offer, his recent visit and more.

“Coach (Phil) Trautwein came into the school and spoke with my head coach Brian Timpson about me and told him about the offer,” von Brandt told HVI. “Because of NCAA rules he can’t speak directly to me, but my coach told me how much they loved my play and how serious they were about my recruitment.”