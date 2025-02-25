Penn State Officially Tabs Dan Connor As Linebackers Coach

After joining Penn State's staff as an analyst in 2022, the program's all-time leading tackler is now in charge of the linebacker room. Dan Connor functioned as Penn State's linebackers coach last fall, but now his title is official as one of Linebacker U's all-time greats is officially the team's linebackers coach.

When the NCAA loosened their restrictions for on-field coaches last year, Connor had an increased role with the Nittany Lion. In essence, he was the team's linebackers coach last year.

Connor played a big role in the on-field communication of the Nittany Lion defense last year. Starting with the Bowling Green game, Connor was the one relaying the defensive call from then coordinator Tom Allen to Kobe King, or whoever the green dot helmet player was on the play.

The 39-year-old Connor is viewed as a rising star on the Penn State coaching staff and could be one of the young rising coaching stars in the entire Big Ten. Connor joins Terry Smith and Ty Howle as Penn State lettermen who are position coaches on the Nittany Lion staff.