PSU Pod: Penn State Official Visit Breakdown - Offense Edition

Richie and Dylan break down all the recruits that have scheduled Official Visits to check out Penn State Football this summer on the offensive side of the ball. (0:00)

They go position group by position group breaking down the Nittany Lions top targets...

-- Quarterback (2:24)

-- Running Back (4:40)

-- Wide Receiver (8:13)

-- Tight End (13:47)

-- Interior Offensive Line (15:27)

-- Offensive Tackle (22:02)