Abdul Carter to not partake in drills at NFL Combine

After it was originally thought that Abdul Carter could be potentially healthy enough by the NFL Combine to perform in front of scouts, the former Penn State star will now not be doing so.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native is still in the midst of recovering from a shoulder injury that he suffered against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl on December 31.

Despite the injury, Carter would go on to play in Penn State's College Football Playoff semifinal game against Notre Dame on January 9 at the Orange Bowl, a game in which despite being limited to one shoulder, the former four-star prospect dominated from start to finish.