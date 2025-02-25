Abdul Carter to not partake in drills at NFL Combine

After it was originally thought that Abdul Carter could be potentially healthy enough by the NFL Combine to perform in front of scouts, the former Penn State star will now not be doing so.
The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native is still in the midst of recovering from a shoulder injury that he suffered against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl on December 31.
Despite the injury, Carter would go on to play in Penn State's College Football Playoff semifinal game against Notre Dame on January 9 at the Orange Bowl, a game in which despite being limited to one shoulder, the former four-star prospect dominated from start to finish.
"We fully expect Abdul to be recovered in time to work out at his pro day at Penn State and he will perform at a very high level,” Carter's superagent, Drew Rosenhaus said in a letter to team according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The new expectation is that Carter will be ready to perform at Penn State's pro day on March 28.
Despite the injury, Carter is considered one of the top overall talents available in the 2025 NFL Draft with some outlets even considering the former Nittany Lion as the top player available. If Carter is selected first overall on April 24, he will be the first Nittany Lion to be selected with the No. 1 pick since Courtney Brown in 2000.
Carter, in his first season as a defensive tackle put together one of the best defensive single seasons in Penn State history recording 68 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, four pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. He was a unanimous All-America selection while also earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors.
