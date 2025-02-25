Former Nittany Lion Matt McGloin to join Boston College coaching staff

Former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin after spending time away from football, is finding the next portion of his life in football, joining Boston College as an offensive analyst.

On Monday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported via X that McGloin will be joining the Boston College Eagles coaching staff. With the Eagles, the Scranton, Pennsylvania native will be working under former Nittany Lions head coach Bill O'Brien.

Happy Valley Insider first reported McGloin’s potential move to Boston College over the weekend on The Lions Den forum. McGloin recently resigned from his post as a Lackawanna County Democratic majority commissioner to take the opportunity with Boston College.