Former Nittany Lion Matt McGloin to join Boston College coaching staff

Former Penn State quarterback Matt McGloin after spending time away from football, is finding the next portion of his life in football, joining Boston College as an offensive analyst.
On Monday, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported via X that McGloin will be joining the Boston College Eagles coaching staff. With the Eagles, the Scranton, Pennsylvania native will be working under former Nittany Lions head coach Bill O'Brien.
Happy Valley Insider first reported McGloin’s potential move to Boston College over the weekend on The Lions Den forum. McGloin recently resigned from his post as a Lackawanna County Democratic majority commissioner to take the opportunity with Boston College.
A former walk-on turned starting quarterback, McGloin had a breakout 2012 season under first-year head coach Bill O’Brien. McGloin prior to O'Brien's arrival had just 3,199 passing yards for 22 touchdowns and 14 interceptions across 21 games in the 2010 and 2011 seasons.
In his lone season working with O'Brien who came to Happy Valley from the New England Patriots, McGloin would throw for 3,271 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2012, leading the Big Ten in both categories.
His 6,390 career passing yards and 46 career passing touchdowns both rank fifth in program history.
McGloin would go on to spend parts of four seasons as an active quarterback in the NFL, playing in 13 games including making seven starts, all for the Oakland Raiders.
In 13 career games, he completed 58.1% of his passes for 1,868 yards and 11 touchdowns while also throwing 11 interceptions.
