Abdul Carter Won't be Participating in Penn State's Pro Day

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Carter is still recovering from his shoulder injury that he suffered in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals against Boise State. Parsons notably did not participate in the NFL Combine last month as well. Schefeter does note that Parson's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, noted that the Philadephia area native could potentially work out for teams in April.

Carter this past season or Penn State, in his first at defensive end, put together one of the best defensive single seasons in Penn State history,r ecording 68 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, four pass deflections, and two forced fumbles. He was a unanimous All-American selection while also earning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Most NFL Mock Drafts currently have Carter pegged two go No. 2 overall in this year's NFL Draft to the Cleveland Browns while Miami (FL) signal caller Cam Ward is the faovrite to go first overall to the Tennesee Titans.



