Penn State baseball just finished one of their most successful seasons in recent memory, falling one win short of earning themselves a spot in a College World Series regional. But for head coach Michael Gambino and his staff, the work for the 2025 season is already underway as the Nittany Lions' roster for the 2025 season begins to take place. After seeing a pair of players in pitcher Chad Rogers and outfielder William Gerlott enter the transfer portal in February and April respectively, the program has said goodbye to seven additional players since the conclusion of the program's season.







TRANSFER PORTAL DEPARTURES

C Martin Howell (Fr.): A former top-10 catcher in the state of New Jersey, Howell did not see any playing time in his first season with the program in 2023. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.

LHP James Lordi (RS Fr.): After not seeing any playing time in 2023, Lordi pitched in nine games with the program this spring, totaling 14 innings pitched while allowing eight earned runs on 17 hit and seven walks. He also struck out 12 in the process. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

IF CJ Carmichael (RS Fr.): Through two seasons at Penn State, Carmichael had not seen the field for the Nittany Lions. He was a top-25 prospect in the state of Ohio during the 2022 recruiting cycle. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

LHP Aiden Coleman (RS Fr.): Coleman like Carmichael had not seen the field in his first two seasons with the program. He has four years of eligibility remaining.

LHP Jacob Coffin (So.): The submarine left hander did not appear in any games in 2024 but did pitch in five games in 2023, posting a 5.00 ERA in nine innings, allowing five earned runs across eight hits and six walks. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

IF Ty Torti (So.): The North Carolina native played in 15 games over the last two seasons for the Nittany Lions, recording a .355/.474/.613 slash line in the process with 11 hits in 31 at-bats. Of those 11 hits, he recorded four extra base hits, all coming this season, a pair of doubles and a pair of home runs. He also had six walks to seven strikeouts in his career with the Nittany Lions. He has three years of eligibility remaining OF/1B Bobby Marsh: The Bellefonte native was a key part of the Nittany Lions' lineup over the last two seasons, playing in 97 games including making 90 starts. In those 97 games, he posted a .310/.384/.490 slash line with 12 home runs and 82 RBI. He also had 23 doubles and one triple in the process. Marsh has already announced that he will be continuing his career at the University of Miami.



EXHAUSTED ELIGIBILITY

Penn State will be saying goodbye to 11 Nittany Lions who exhausted their eligibility this spring in IF Grant Norris, OF Adam Cecere, RHP Chris DeGaetano, IF Kevin Michaels, C J.T. Marr, IF Kyle Hannon, IF C.J. Pittaro, RHP David Lee, RHP Jaden Henline, RHP Carson Kohls, and RHP Travis Luensmann.



Of those losses, three will certainly sting for the Nittany Lions.

Outfielder Adam Cecere who turned into a postseason hero for the Nittany Lions, exhausted his eligibility this season with a .352/.492/.711 line including 13 home runs and 44 RBI. He also walked 36 times this season while striking out 40 times.

Behind the plate, J.T. Marr was terrific this season with a .414/.466/.598 slash line in 41 games played, he had five home runs and 42 RBI. That type of production is always hard to find from a catcher. Gambino will likely look towards Matt Mahoney who hit .308/.393/.417 in 35 games this season to take over the everyday catching duties.

Right hander Travis Luensmann was a key part of the Nittany Lions rotation over the last three seasons, making 33 starts and 45 total appearances. He finished his Penn State career with a 4.44 ERA in 208.2 innings pitched, he struck 211 in the process while keeping opponents to a .235 batting average.



Nittany Lions pick up transfer portal commitment

Penn State picked up a commitment from Wake Forest pitcher right handed pitcher Will Andrews on Tuesday. Andrews spent the entirety of this past season as the Demon Deacons bullpen manager after suffering a leg injury just prior to the beginning of the 2024 season that kept him sidelined throughout the year.

In the two seasons prior, Andrews pitched in a combined 10 games, pitching 6.2 innings, allowing two earned runs while striking out 12 and keeping opponents to just a .130 batting average. His dad Jeff played minor league baseball for parts of five seasons from 1997 through 2002 with the Arizona Diamondbacks and then Montreal Expos organizations, including spending some time with the Harrisburg Senators in 2001.



Current commitments

RHP Harrison Lollin - Monroe Township (NJ)

LHP Alex Cook - Dover (NH)

SS Jake Haarde (Subury - MA)

LHP Charles Mau (North Allegheny - PA)

OF Matt Morash (Westford - MA)

SS Tyler Rowlign (Aldie - VA)

LHP Matthew VanOstenbridge (Wilson - PA)

RHP Riley Weatherwax (Roy C Ketcham - NY)

RHP Sean Williams (Severna Park - MD)

RHP Chase Ennis (Council Rock South - PA)

SS Brendan Gardner (Pomfret - CA)

C Treston Lombardo (IMC Academy - FL -> by way of CA)

SS Alec Warden (Thomas Jefferson - PA)

RHP Samuel Colunga (San Antonio - TX)

SS Landon Gump (Lake Center Christian - OH)

