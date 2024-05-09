On Wednesday, Penn State received its 13th commitment in the 2025 recruiting class in four-star tight end Matt Henderson. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Henderson ultimately chose the Nittany Lions over Maryland, Michigan State, Navy, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech. With the latest commitment, here's the latest look at Penn State's 2025 recruiting class.



PENN STATE NOW HAS SEVEN FOUR-STAR COMMITMENTS

With the latest commitment from four-star tight end Matt Henderson, Penn State now holds seven four-star commitments in the 2025 recruiting class according to Rivals' recruiting rankings, the most of the three major recruiting networks. Henderson's 5.8 Rivals rating of the Nittany Lions' last six commitments, four have been four-stars. Another one of those commitments, three-star wide receiver Lyrick Samuel could be in line to receive a fourth star in the next update as well as he continues to put together a strong spring including an MVP performance at Under Armour's camp this past weekend in New Jersey.

NITTANY LIONS REMAIN TOP 10 IN 2025 RECRUITING CYCLE

With the commitment, the Nittany Lions remain inside the top 10 of the Rivals team recruiting rankings, sitting currently at No. 8. The highest ranking in the recruiting industry. It also ranks third in the Big Ten only behind Ohio State and USC.



PENN STATE'S RECRUITING EFFORTS CONTINUE TO HAVE WIDE RANGE

In today's college football, if you're going to be successful on the field, you need to be successful on the recruiting trail not just regionally but nationally. For Penn State, of their 13 current commitments, seven different states are represented in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. The Nittany Lions will have the opportunity to add to that total in the upcoming weeks as they host prospects from Texas, Maryland, Ohio, Georgia, California, Hawaii, Kansas, Massachusetts, Oklahoma, and South Carolina among others. The national approach is nothing new to James Franklin and his program who signed prospects from 13 different states in their 2024 recruiting class and 10 different states in their 2023 recruiting class.

Notably, having success in Virginia is nothing new for the Nittany Lions as they already have nine Virginia natives on their roster heading into this fall. Notably, the Nittany Lions will have an opportunity to add another Virginia prospect to their class in the future as their scheduled to host three-star athlete Matthew Outten on an official visit on June 7.



PENN STATE'S FULL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS