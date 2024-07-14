Look away Penn State Basketball fans, Bart Torvik has released an updated projection for the 2024-25 men’s basketball season, and the Nittany Lions aren’t held in high regard.

Bart Torvik utilizes a variety of efficiency numbers, such as points per possession, to project how teams will fare against opponents. All this information is compiled to compare and rank each of the 364 NCAA Division One schools. This ranking system is referred to as “T-Rank.”