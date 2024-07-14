Bart Torvik projects another middling season for Penn State Basketball
Look away Penn State Basketball fans, Bart Torvik has released an updated projection for the 2024-25 men’s basketball season, and the Nittany Lions aren’t held in high regard.
Bart Torvik utilizes a variety of efficiency numbers, such as points per possession, to project how teams will fare against opponents. All this information is compiled to compare and rank each of the 364 NCAA Division One schools. This ranking system is referred to as “T-Rank.”
Penn State's Projected Rankings
Overall: 73rd (out of 364)
Offense: 87th
Defense: 58th
Conference: 18th (out of 18)
Bart Torvik also projects Penn State to finish 14-13 with an 8-12 record in conference play, although schedules aren’t completely finalized yet.
This marks the second straight season Penn State is projected to finish last in the Big Ten. However, last season the Nittany Lions outperformed expectations. After beginning the year ranked 148th, they managed to finish 75th in the country and 10th in the Big Ten per T-Rank.
Overall, Penn State went 16-17 in the 2023-24 season, the program's first under head coach Mike Rhoades including 9-11 in Big Ten play, finishing ninth in the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions offense averaged 75.1 points per game while surrendering 73.4 points per game.
--------------------------------------------------------------
