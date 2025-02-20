Elite Penn State safety target Joey O'Brien sets up official visit

Penn State safeties coach Anthony Poindexter will have his top target, Joey O'Brien on campus for an official visit on May 18.

Joey O’Brien, an elite in-state safety prospect and one of Penn State football’s top 2026 recruiting targets, has officially scheduled his visit to Happy Valley for the weekend of May 18. The La Salle College standout announced the visit on X, on Wednesday.

It is the first official visit announced by O'Brien but it certainly won't be his last as the four-star prospect is being pursued by some of the nation's best programs including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, and Oregon. The May official visit date is an interesting one as the Nittany Lions tend to prefer their top targets to visit campus in June. While that visit date potentially could change, the most important thing for the Nittany Lions right now is to get O'Brien on campus for an official visit.