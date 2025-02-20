Ja'Juan Seider Thanks Penn State After Joining Notre Dame as RB Coach

On Wednesday evening, Seider, who has mostly been quiet on X since his departure had a message for the Penn State program, administration, and fans.

Former Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider last week was officially named the new running backs coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Dear Old State, These past 7 years have been nothing short of incredible," Seider said in a statement on X.

"From the playoff and championship runs, to the bowl games and career seasons, these will forever be some of our family’s most cherished experiences. Coaching in front of 110k is an indescribable feeling," he added.

"The players, staff, and community are truly some of the most special people we’ve ever known. I’m forever grateful to have had the priceless privilege of having my son on the sidelines with me for the last 6 years.

To Coach Franklin, Pat Kraft, Vinny James, and the entire administration, thank you. Thank you for the opportunity to lead these young men, for believing in me, and allowing me to leave a small footprint in such a storied institution & football program.

To Dr. Neely Bendapudi, thank you for your unwavering support and leadership.

Lastly, to my Lawnboyz, I couldn’t be prouder of the room and culture we built together, both on and off of the field. Coaching you has been one of the biggest honors of my life. Keep living the standard of “high production, low maintenance.” Love you dudes for life.

It’s been a real pleasure, Penn State.

All love here…now and forever!"