Ja'Juan Seider Thanks Penn State After Joining Notre Dame as RB Coach

Former Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider last week was officially named the new running backs coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
On Wednesday evening, Seider, who has mostly been quiet on X since his departure had a message for the Penn State program, administration, and fans.
Dear Old State, These past 7 years have been nothing short of incredible," Seider said in a statement on X.
"From the playoff and championship runs, to the bowl games and career seasons, these will forever be some of our family’s most cherished experiences. Coaching in front of 110k is an indescribable feeling," he added.
"The players, staff, and community are truly some of the most special people we’ve ever known. I’m forever grateful to have had the priceless privilege of having my son on the sidelines with me for the last 6 years.
To Coach Franklin, Pat Kraft, Vinny James, and the entire administration, thank you. Thank you for the opportunity to lead these young men, for believing in me, and allowing me to leave a small footprint in such a storied institution & football program.
To Dr. Neely Bendapudi, thank you for your unwavering support and leadership.
Lastly, to my Lawnboyz, I couldn’t be prouder of the room and culture we built together, both on and off of the field. Coaching you has been one of the biggest honors of my life. Keep living the standard of “high production, low maintenance.” Love you dudes for life.
It’s been a real pleasure, Penn State.
All love here…now and forever!"
Seider spent seven years with the Nittany Lions, first joining the program in 2018 as the program's running backs coach after one season with the Florida Gators. During his time in Happy Valley, he would also earn run game coordinator, associate head coach, and co-offensive coordinator roles.
During his time with the program, he helped develop multiple running backs including the likes of Miles Sanders, Journey Brown, Nicholas Singleton, and Kaytron Allen. Sanders would go on to be a second-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles while Brown was destined to be a high draft pick in his own right before a heart condition ended his career in 2020.
Of course, the duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen are perhaps his biggest success stories. The pair of former four-star running backs have been the backbone of the Nittany Lions offense in their three seasons with the program and both rushed for over 1,000 yards this past fall.
On top of his on-the-field coaching, Seider was also an integral part of the program's recruiting efforts not just at running back but within the state of Florida.
