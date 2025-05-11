Blue White Scouting: DT Alex Haskell

On Friday night, Penn State added commitment No. 16 to their 2026 recruiting class as three-star defensive lineman Alex Haskell, a standout at St. Joseph's in Philadelphia, announced his decision.
Haskell is a big recruiting win for the Nittany Lions, as the 6-foot-4, 265-pound lineman chose the Nittany Lions over Big Ten rival Michigan, among others. The industry consensus three-star prospect is the third defensive line commitment for the program this cycle, joining defensive end Daniel Jennings and defensive tackle Isaac Chukwurah.
Haskell also continues what has been a hot start to the month for Penn State, as he is the Nittany Lions' third commitment in May and their eighth in the last six weeks.
While Haskell is listed as a defensive end on Rivals, the Nittany Lions view the Philadelphia area native as a defensive tackle at the next level. Below, we take a deep dive into Haskell as a prospect and project what he could potentially be for the Nittany Lions long term.