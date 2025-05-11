Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 11, 2025
Blue White Scouting: DT Alex Haskell
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

On Friday night, Penn State added commitment No. 16 to their 2026 recruiting class as three-star defensive lineman Alex Haskell, a standout at St. Joseph's in Philadelphia, announced his decision.

Haskell is a big recruiting win for the Nittany Lions, as the 6-foot-4, 265-pound lineman chose the Nittany Lions over Big Ten rival Michigan, among others. The industry consensus three-star prospect is the third defensive line commitment for the program this cycle, joining defensive end Daniel Jennings and defensive tackle Isaac Chukwurah.

Haskell also continues what has been a hot start to the month for Penn State, as he is the Nittany Lions' third commitment in May and their eighth in the last six weeks.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

While Haskell is listed as a defensive end on Rivals, the Nittany Lions view the Philadelphia area native as a defensive tackle at the next level. Below, we take a deep dive into Haskell as a prospect and project what he could potentially be for the Nittany Lions long term.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In