Blue White Scouting: DT Alex Haskell

On Friday night, Penn State added commitment No. 16 to their 2026 recruiting class as three-star defensive lineman Alex Haskell, a standout at St. Joseph's in Philadelphia, announced his decision.

Haskell is a big recruiting win for the Nittany Lions, as the 6-foot-4, 265-pound lineman chose the Nittany Lions over Big Ten rival Michigan, among others. The industry consensus three-star prospect is the third defensive line commitment for the program this cycle, joining defensive end Daniel Jennings and defensive tackle Isaac Chukwurah.

Haskell also continues what has been a hot start to the month for Penn State, as he is the Nittany Lions' third commitment in May and their eighth in the last six weeks.