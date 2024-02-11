Penn State has been building momentum on the recruiting trail in recent weeks. On Sunday, that continued with the addition of offensive lineman Michael Troutman . Troutman becomes Penn State's fourth commitment since January 21st.

Troutman attends New Jersey Catholic League powerhouse De Paul Catholic in Wayne, New Jersey. The 6'3" 270-pound Troutman chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Boston College, Duke, Illinois, Michigan State, Rutgers, Texas A&M, and West Virginia, among others.

Troutman becomes the first interior offensive lineman to join Penn State's 2025 recruiting class. Offensive tackle Owen Aliciene is already in the class, as is Brady O'Hara who will likely end up as an offensive tackle in college.

Dating back to last summer Troutman has been a regular visitor to campus. Troutman visited Penn State for a camp last summer, then returned in season for both the West Virginia and Michigan games. He was most recently on campus for the February 3rd junior day.

Looking ahead to his college career, offensive line coach Phil Trautwein loves Troutman as a center. He could also play guard for the Nittany Lions. Regardless of which interior position he settles at long-term, Trautwein and the Nittany Lion coaching staff see a lot of potential in Troutman.