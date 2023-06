This weekend will be another critical one in Penn State football recruiting, as over 20 players are expected to make official visits to Happy Valley. Many of those players are current commits, but they will certainly do their fair share of recruiting and be making pitches to players who haven't made their college choices just yet.

DON'T HAVE PREMIUM? SIGN UP TODAY FOR FREE ACCESS UNTIL FALL CAMP

Let's break down three of the most critical visits that Penn State needs to go well this weekend to potentially earn a few commitments from prospects down the road.