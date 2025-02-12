Is there a favorite in Penn State's RB coaching search?

The timing for Penn State, searching for a new running backs coach in the middle of February is challenging.

Penn State's search for their next running backs coach is quickly developing and before long, it seems likely that head coach James Franklin will have his next man for the job. That being said, while the search is progressing, a resolution like everything in college football is not guaranteed.

"I think the timing of it now makes those things even more challenging. It is very detrimental to lose people in your organization this late in the process," James Franklin said about the Nittany Lions' running back search. "It is very, very challenging and you know again, the timing is problematic."

"We have to go out and get the very best candidate we can and again there's a list that's probably not as deep as people think of candidates that can come to Penn State," he said.

With that, as Penn State's search for Ja'Jaun Seider's replacement takes place, is a potential favorite emerging?