Penn State basketball ends California trip with blowout loss to USC

It was more of the same for the Nittany Lions tonight in their 92-67 road loss to USC. This marks their sixth straight loss and 10th loss in 11 games. Penn State is 3-11 in conference play this season, including 0-7 on the road. Both of which are the worst in the Big Ten.

A rare bright spot for the Nittany Lions was the backcourt's offensive production, which featured double-digit scoring days for Ace Baldwin, D'Marco Dunn, and Dominick Stewart. Dunn also recorded five rebounds, two assists, and a steal while being the lone Nittany Lion with a positive plus/minus. In the 25 minutes Dunn was on the floor, Penn State outscored USC by five. In the 15 minutes Dunn was off the floor, the Trojans outscored the Nittany Lions by 30.

Junior center Yanic Konan Niederhauser made his return to action today after missing the past few games with a foot injury. He fouled out in just 12 minutes of action, with just three points and two rebounds. However, his defensive presence made a difference, including two steals and one block in his limited playtime.

The two biggest problems for Penn State's squad were defense and effort, two aspects that rarely come up short on a Coach Rhoades coached team. The Trojans were able to get whatever they wanted offensively, scoring 40 points in the paint and 36 points off threes (12-16 3FG shooting), including 19 points off turnovers.