New Penn State Football commit, defensive end Mason Robinson brings a tremendous amount of upside and athleticism to the table. With an excellent size profile at 6-foot-3, 235-pounds, Robinson will be an excellent addition with high-end potential.

Robinson’s athleticism jumps out at you. He has one of the quickest first steps of any edge rusher in this class and has some nice ankle flexion to get low and around tackles for sacks, and most importantly he finishes plays combined with his athleticism, his ability to change direction makes it almost impossible for read-option play to ran near him as he can quickly flip his hip and chase down any ball carrier.