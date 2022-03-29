Breaking down what Penn State is getting in 2023 guard Logan Imes

Early Tuesday afternoon, Penn State Basketball landed their second verbal commitment in the class of 2023, as Indiana guard Logan Imes took to social media to announce his decision.

Now we know the 6-foot-4, 170-pound shooting guard prospect chose the Nittany Lions over several other high major programs, but what does he do well? What stands out about his game?

Nittany Nation sat down with Indiana-Rivals recruiting analyst Kyler Staley who was able to see Imes play live not too long ago.