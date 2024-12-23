Penn State Football DB Zakee Wheatley to return for 2025 season

Penn State Football will be returning one of their top defensive weapons from this season in rising senior defensive back Zakee Wheatley announced on Monday night via social media that he'll be returning for his one last season.

The Crofton, Maryland native is coming off a solid season for the Nittany Lions, recording 77 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 5 passes defended, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble. With KJ Winston slated to head to the NFL, Wheatley will be counted on even more as he will be the veteran of the group.

Wheatly, a former four-star out of Archbishop Spalding High School down in Severn, Maryland. He ended up committing to the Nittany Lions over 22 other offers from programs all across the country.

Wheatley and the Nittany Lions will take on the Boise State Broncos on December 31st in the Fiesta Bowl in round two of the College Football Playoffs.