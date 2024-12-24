COACH DANIELSON: Merry Christmas to everyone. Appreciate your guys' time on a Monday. Merry Christmas. It's such a special time. Jesus is the rean for this sean. It's not about just Santa Claus and Christmas trees. It's about our Lord and savior coming to earth to save us from our sins.

That's mething I remind my daughters about as we're running around, trying to get them gifts. I have not shopped for my wife yet, but you better believe I will be out today shopping for her. But Jesus is the rean for the sean. I'm thankful for this time of year. Thankful to be around you guys, and excited where our team has grown to.

Had a good couple of weeks getting me guys that have been banged up healthy. We had practice today. Our guys will have Christmas Eve and Christmas off, along with the staff. And then we will be back. The 26th is the game week Monday, and we'll hit the ground rolling. We are in a good place. We have to keep growing and earn the right to play our best on the 31st. That's exactly what Penn State will do as well.

I think the world of their team. I don't know Coach [James] Franklin, but I think very highly of him, a ton of respect for him, what he's done over the years, what he's done this sean. They are a touchdown away from being the Big Ten champs and probably being the No. 1 seed in the (College Football) Playoff.

I have followed his journey for a long time. He's done a phenomenal job. Really in all three phases, they are playing their best football. What they were able to do against SMU on Saturday, I mean, that's very, very impressive. I mean, about 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter, they were able to rest their guys in a playoff game. That's a testament to their team.

Offensively, they put you in a lot of conflict. Their new offensive coordinator, Andy [Kotelnicki], does a phenomenal job shifting, motioning. A bunch of different pernnels and they are very, very talented across the board. We have to do a great job with our communication, our eye control, just to deal with all the pre-snap issues – along with a lot of schematics that attack you.

I think we will have to defend two of the best running backs (Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen) we've seen all year. I don't even know if it's close. These two backs are elite. Not only do they have the top-end speed, but they can break any arm tackle you come with.

They have one of the best tight ends in the entire country. He will be a first day draft pick and it's deserved. What I love about Tyler [Warren], No. 44, he's not just a pass catcher. He will line up at wildcat. He catches a ton of balls, but he's extremely physical at the point of attack and the run game. They have multiple tight ends with them. They have a bunch of receivers that have a ton of juice to stretch you vertically.

And their quarterback (Drew Allar) is an NFL-type kid. He's long and can run when the pocket breaks down. They do have me designed runs we have to be ready for, and he can make the big-boy throw. Offensively, they put you in a lot of conflict and we have our work cut out for us.