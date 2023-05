Penn State will be playing the long game with this prospect. He’s 6’7 230-pounds with the length and athleticism that you want to see at the position.

This is only Sexton’s second year playing offensive tackle and it consistently shows. However, you can come away impressed with his fundamentals. In terms of knee bend in his stance and blocking with leverage, he does a surprisingly good job being consistent in both. This allows him to excel in run blocking and getting to the next level.