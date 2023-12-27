Penn State heads into Saturday's Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl after a month long break since its regular season finale victory over Michigan State, looking to put the finishing touches on a successful campaign in Happy Valley. Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss stand in the way of a fifth 11-win season for the Nittany Lions under head coach James Franklin. The Rebels, also 10-2 this season, have had a eerily similar year to Penn State. Kiffin and company have only lost to the college football powerhouses Alabama and Georgia en route to what could be their best season in program history with a win on Saturday in Atlanta. Happy Valley Insider dives into Ole Miss by the numbers ahead of the Peach Bowl this weekend.

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart (2) throws against Mississippi State during the first half of the Egg Bowl at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (© Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Offense:

Ole Miss owns one of the top offenses in all of college football this season under Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr.. The Rebels are tied 19th in points per game at 34.8 and 15th in total offense (455.4 yards per game) in 2023. A large part in that success has been the play of junior quarterback Jaxson Dart, who had a successful campaign in year two as a starter. Dart is top five in yards in the SEC with 2,985 and counting, along with tying a career-high with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. The Rebels are in the top 25 nationally in passing offense, picking up 276.6 yards per game through the air. The junior signal caller has also been a threat with his legs, rushing for 989 yards over his last two seasons with the Rebels which includes seven touchdown runs this year. Dart has found a reliable trio to throw to in 2023, with three receivers having 47 or more catches and over 700 yards this season. At the forefront of the pass catcher group is Tre Harris, who leads the team with 851 yards and eight scores after transferring in from Louisiana Tech last off-season. Fellow transfer receivers Jordan Watkins and Dayton Wade have also racked up 50+ catches and 700+ yards apiece, along with combining for seven touchdowns. To a lesser extent, tight end Caden Prieskorn has also found success in his first year with the Rebels, accounting for 20 catches for 313 yards and a pair of scores. The Ole Miss run game has also been stellar in 2023, ranking in the top 40 of rushing yards per game (178.8) and 19th in touchdowns (28) this season. That success on the ground has been behind sophomore running back Quinshon Judkins. Judkins has seen a dip in production coming off his SEC rushing title in 2022, but has still been a productive back for the Rebels. The sophomore standout has picked up 1,052 yards and leads the SEC with 16 rushing touchdowns on the year, which is also good for 10th in all of college football. Judkins has formed somewhat of a 1-2 punch with Ulysses Bentley IV in the Ole Miss backfield, as Bentley has rushed for 521 yards (on a 5.7 yard average) and four scores. Ole Miss has struggled with keeping Jaxson Dart upright as the offensive line in concerned, however. Penn State's nation-leading 48 sacks in 2023 could be a precursor of what's to come for a unit that has allowed just over two sacks per game this season, which is tied for 74th in the country.

Nov 18, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back Trey Washington (25) reacts after a fourth down stop against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports (© Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports)