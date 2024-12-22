Penn State Football hosting LSU transfer DT Jay'viar Scruggs

Currently on campus for Penn State is LSU defensive tackle transfer Jay'viar Scruggs . Scruggs is a defensive tackle that Happy Valley Insider recently identified as a potential player to watch at the position .

The Penn State Nittany Lions continue to look to add to their defensive tackle room for the 2025 season and with a dead period coming up, the Nittany Lions are getting one last visitor on campus.

Suggs played in all 12 games for LSU so far this season, recording 133 total snaps according to Pro Football Focus. Across his 133 snaps, Pro Football Focus gave him a 75.8 defensive grade including an 81.4 pass-rush grade. He had 11 quarterback pressures and three sacks this season. Suggs also recorded 10 total tackles and three tackles for loss.

Before his lone season with LSU, Suggs played in 23 games for Division II Grand Valley State in 2022 and 2023. recording 42 total tackles including 14.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks.

This upcoming offseason, the Nittany Lions will say goodbye to both Dvon J-Thomas and Coziah Izzard. They have already seen senior Hakeem Beamon depart the program in November. Beamon was also in his final year of eligibility. The Nittany Lions could also potentially lose junior Zane Durant this offseason if the Orlando, Florida native chooses to chase his NFL dreams.