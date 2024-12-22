Day After Thoughts: Penn State Overwhelms SMU in Program's First CFP Game

What a day in Happy Valley. With Penn State not just playing in their first ever College Football Playoff game, but doing so in front of a crowd north of 106,000 people inside of Beaver Stadium, the 6th seeded Nittany Lions overwhelmed and dominated 11th seeded SMU 38-10. With the win, James Franklin earned his 100th victory as Penn State's head coach, the Nittany Lions tied their single season program record for victories with 12, and they have set up a Fiesta Bowl matchup in the CFP quarterfinals with 3rd seeded Boise State. Despite a sluggish offensive start, it did not take long for the Nittany Lions to start to flex their muscles. Penn State's 28-0 halftime lead was the largest halftime lead in a postseason game in program history, and the largest shutout halftime lead in College Football Playoff history. Again, this was a game Penn State grabbed by the throat early and they never let go.

Dom DeLuca Legacy Game

As a whole, Penn State's linebackers probably played their best game of the season on Saturday. The standout for this group was former walk-on turned team captain Dom DeLuca. DeLuca started the scoring with a 1st quarter pick-6. After Penn State was stuffed on a 4ht and 1 from their own 20, DeLuca thwarted the SMU threat by batting the ball up in the air and tipping it to himself for an impressive interception. In addition to the interceptions, DeLuca was all over the field for the Nittany Lion defense. He flashed his great instincts and high football IQ as he consistently found himself meeting ball carriers at the point of contact and being in on stops on his way to a 5 tackle, half a sack, half a tackle for a loss, and multi-interception performance. The story of DeLuca just added to the day that was for him. Watching the local kid who grew up a Penn State fan and began his Nittany Lion career as a walk-on have the game of his life in Penn State's first ever College Football Playoff game is the type of thing that makes college football so great.

Home Field Advantage Proved Vital

There was some debate among talking heads about how much home field advantage would matter in the College Football Playoff. Well, in Penn State's thrashing of SMU the importance of home field advantage was apparent. From the get go, quarterback Kevin Jennings and the SMU offense was struggling mightily with the Beaver Stadium crowd. As the broadcast pointed out, Beaver Stadium is more than three times the size of SMU's Gerald J. Ford Stadium. While the frigid temperatures impacted both offenses early in the game, it clearly impacted Jennings and the Mustangs more than the Nittany Lions. As the Nittany Lion offense slowly but surely started to settle in, the Mustang offense was never able to do so. Would Penn State have won this game in Dallas or on a neutral field? Absolutely. Would they have blown the Mustangs out by 30+ points in a game that was never in doubt? Maybe not, but the home field advantage of Beaver Stadium and December weather in Central PA helped make this game a Nittany Lion blowout.

The Weather Imapcted Both Special Teams Units

Often times the impact playing football in 30-degree or less weather can have on kicking is overlooked. Anyone who watched this game got a reminder of that. Riley Thompson’s first punt of the day traveled just 31 yards. This would prove to be an indication of things to come. On his second punt, Thompson had a chance to bury SMU inside their own 10. Instead, he got off just a 33-yard punt which set the Mustangs up at the 20 instead. This poor punt would be bailed out, however, by DeLuca's pick-6 to give the Nittany Lions a 7-0 lead. Following DeLuca’s pick-6 that bailed out Thompson’s second poor punt, Gabe Nwosu sends a kickoff out of bounds. SMU then went three-and-out, capping the drive off with a punt of just 25 yards. Penn State would elect to go for it on a 4th and 13 at the SMU 29, we would see why in the 3rd quarter when Ryan Barker barely snuck a 40-yard field goal attempt over the upright. When it was all said and done, Penn State averaged just 36.0 yards per punt while SMU averaged 36.4 yards per punt. The Mustangs missed a field goal, and both teams struggled with kickoffs. The cold temperatures undoubtedly impacted each team's kicking games.

Running Backs Spark the Offense