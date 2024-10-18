Bye Week Viewers Guide: Which week 8 games should Penn State fans watch?

The Penn State Nittany Lions are enjoying their second bye week of the season, but there will still be plenty of college football for Nittany Lions fans to take in on Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Not sure what games to watch? Happy Valley Insider offers our bye week viewers guide for Penn State fans, featuring a selection of intriguing Big Ten matchups as well as games from across the country that have playoff implications and more.

Big Ten

Friday - 8:00 p.m. on FOX: No. 2 Oregon at Purdue: The Oregon Ducks are coming off a huge win over No. 2 Ohio State last week and our now the No. 2 team in the country. They travel halfway across the country this week to face the Purdue Boilermakers. An upset seems highly unlikely but it will be interesting to see how the Ducks handle a short week after such an emotional, hard fought victory. Saturday - 12:00 p.m. on FOX Nebraska at No. 16 Indiana: Two Big Ten programs are off to great starts this season. Nebraska has rebounded well since its loss to Illinois, while Indiana will look for its seventh straight win to start the season. If Matt Rhule and his Cornhuskers can pull off the upset, they would reach bowl eligibility for the first time in nearly a decade. Saturday - 12:00 p.m. on BTN Wisconsin at Northwestern: Get an early look at Penn State's week nine opponent, the Wisconsin Badgers who are coming off back-to-back blowout wins over Purdue and Rutgers. Saturday: 3:30 p.m. on CBS No. 24 Michigan at No. 22 Illinois: Could Michigan fall for the third time in 2024 after losing just three games over the course of the last three seasons? No. 22 Illinois will look to deliever the Wolverines a third blow on Saturday afternoon in Cahampaign.

Playoff Implications

Friday - 10:15 p.m. on ESPN Oklahoma State vs No. 13 BYU: BYU will look to stay undefeated on Friday night when they host a 3-3 Oklahoma State team in Provo. The Cowboys have yet to win in conference play. Saturday - 3:30 p.m. on ABC No. 7 Alabama vs No. 11 Tennessee: Neither one of these teams would be eliminated with a loss necessarily but a loss would be the second for both programs and force them to be perfect the rest of the way in hopes to make the College Football Playoffs. Saturday - 3:30 p.m. on ESPN No. 12 Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech: This game is taking place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium as Georgia Tech hopes to play spoiler for Notre Dame's College Football Playoff hopes. Saturday - 7:00 p.m. on SEC Network No. 8 LSU vs Arkansas: The Razorbacks have been playing quality football lately and already knocked off a top-10 team in Tennessee just two weeks ago. Now, they'll face an LSU team that, despite a 5-1 record, has shown plenty of cracks in its armor. The Tigers are just a 2.5-point favorite as they head to Fayetteville. Saturday - 7:30 p.m. on ABC No. 5 Georgia vs No. 1 Texas: This is the game of the week as the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs head to Austin for a showdown against the No. 1 Texas Longhorns. This is not the Georgia team we have grown accustomed to seeing, but it’s an elite team that has a chance at winning another national championship. Texas, on the other hand, is 6-0 but has yet to be truly tested. A second loss for Georgia would put the Bulldogs against the wall for the rest of the season, while a loss for Texas would be a minor setback, all things considered.

Other games of interest