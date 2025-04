Penn State's push for one of the top in-state prospects in the 2027 recruiting class, Owen J. Roberts (Pa.) athlete/wide receiver Matthew Gregory continued last week as the standout pass catcher made another trip to Happy Valley to take in Penn State's spring practice.

The 2027 three-star recruit spoke to Happy Valley Insider on the heels of his latest trip to State College, where the Nittany Lions continued to make a strong impression.