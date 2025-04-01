PSU Pod: Recap Of Penn State Wrestling's Performance In The NCAA Tournament

Happy Valley Insider's Richie and Joey break down Penn State Wrestling's performance in the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Tournament (0:30).
-- 125-Pounds (1:05)
-- 133-Pounds (2:53)
-- 141-Pounds (4:15)
-- 149-Pounds (5:45)
-- 157-Pounds (6:58)
-- 165-Pounds (7:57)
-- 174-Pounds (9:01)
-- 184-Pounds (11:18)
-- 197-Pounds (14:28)
-- Heavyweight (15:53)
The guys then wrap it up debating if anyone will ever challenge Penn State for the team title (18:02) and debate if the right guy won the Hodge Trophy (27:27)
