After Starocci's dominating Junior campaign, where he won yet another NCAA Title by defeating Nebraska's Mikey Labriola by fall in just 2:46, his future as a Nittany Lion was up in the air after a cryptic Instagram post.

"After 3 of them thangs, I am extremely grateful for the place and opportunities God has given me thus far. I enjoy being with the Penn State family and dominating with the best program in the world. However, the Olympics is around the corner and that’s what I want. The peak of the sport. So with that being said there’s options on the table. I will talk with the people I trust and make a decision on either finishing my college career early, train strictly for my Olympic strap and then go right into MMA, or run down the college scene one last time for my 4th Natty Daddy, then head to Paris. But whatever it’s bouta be imma get what I want. No handouts no nothing. Just all day long work consistently."