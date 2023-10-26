Carter Starocci Confirms He is Returning to Penn State
Penn State's three-time returning NCAA Champion Carter Starocci is officially heading back to Happy Valley for his senior year.
He will attempt to become Penn State's first four-time NCAA Champion, a goal that teammate Aaron Brooks will also set out to accomplish this year.
After Starocci's dominating Junior campaign, where he won yet another NCAA Title by defeating Nebraska's Mikey Labriola by fall in just 2:46, his future as a Nittany Lion was up in the air after a cryptic Instagram post.
"After 3 of them thangs, I am extremely grateful for the place and opportunities God has given me thus far. I enjoy being with the Penn State family and dominating with the best program in the world. However, the Olympics is around the corner and that’s what I want. The peak of the sport. So with that being said there’s options on the table. I will talk with the people I trust and make a decision on either finishing my college career early, train strictly for my Olympic strap and then go right into MMA, or run down the college scene one last time for my 4th Natty Daddy, then head to Paris. But whatever it’s bouta be imma get what I want. No handouts no nothing. Just all day long work consistently."
Many faithful supporters of the Lions were unsure of the message, and thought that Starocci was simply posturing as he had a chance of making history in such a rich program at Penn State. Many accomplished names have come through the four walls of Rec Hall, including David Taylor, Ed Ruth, Phil Davis, just to name a few. However, these names have been close to accomplishing the feat of being a four-time NCAA Champion, only to fall short.
Starocci has several outlets beyond him, including an MMA career, which we have seen Bo Nickal already see massive success in, as well as the international scene, where Starocci could become another Olympic Champion at the NLWC.
However, it seems Starocci will put his future ambitions aside and tend to business in Happy Valley one last time, as he and Brooks will both set out to become Penn State's first four-time NCAA Champions.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board