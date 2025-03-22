Carter Starocci Makes History, Becomes First Five-Time NCAA Champion

Penn State Wrestling's Carter Starocci has become the first ever five-time NCAA Wrestling Champion on Saturday night, after defeating Northern Iowa's Parker Keckeisen 4-3 in the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championship finals.

After winning title number four last year, Starocci had to make a decision to move on from the sport or use his extra COVID year and try to become the first ever five time National Champ.

Starocci would go on to make the decision to return and in that final season for the Nittany Lions, he dominated finishing 26-0 on the year.

However there were a few bumps in the road too, as he only defeated Iowa freshman Angelo Ferrari 3-1 earlier in the year and also was taken to sudden victory by Minnesota Max McEnelly during the Big Ten Tournament, but in the end a win is a win and Starocci would come out victorious.

Starocci’s career for Penn State can only be described as historic and wiill go down as one of the most impressive NCAA wrestling careers of all time. He finishes his season with a 26-0 record and a career record of to 119-4 to go along with his five national titles.