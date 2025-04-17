Premium content
COACHSPEAK: Imani Christian HC LaRoi Johnson talks 2026 DB David Davis
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Penn State Basketball landed another verbal commitment recently in the 2026 class when in-state defensive back David Davis took to social media to announce his commitment following a visit to campus.

Happy Valley Insider decided to reach out to Imani Christian Academy Head Coach LaRoi Johnson to learn more about his game and what type of prospect Penn State is getting in Davis.

HOW IS DAVIS ON THE FIELD?: "Davis is a very focused guy on the field. You can always see him trying to improve his technique and overall game. He's always talking strategy and technique with his teammates and coaches."

