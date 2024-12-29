Published Dec 29, 2024
College Football Playoffs - Penn State vs Boise State: Stats Comparison
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Boise State Broncos will meet in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoffs on Tuesday evening at the Fiesta Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona. Below, Happy Valley Insider offers a look at both teams' stats offensively and defensively.

OFFENSIVE STATS
Explosive Play Rate = Plays of 20+ Yards / Total Plays
Penn StateSTATBoise StateAdvantage

34.0

Scoring Offense

39.1

Boise State

201.21

Rushing Offense

250.54

Boise State

238.6

Passing Offense

219.6

Penn State

441.6

Total Offense

470.2

Boise State

47.65%

3rd Down Conversion %

49.40%%

Boise State

69.57%

4th Down Conversion %

71.43%

Boise State

15.0

Sacks Allowed

12.0

Boise State

7.27%

Explosive Play Rate

7.15%

Penn State

13

Turnovers

8

Penn State

88.33%

Red Zone Conversion %

91.67%

Boise State

ADVANTAGE

Boise State (7-3)

DEFENSIVE STATS
Explosive Play Rate = Plays of 20+ Yards / Total Plays
Penn StateSTATBoise StateAdvantage

15.6

Scoring Defense

21.9

Penn State

100.3

Rushing Defense

115.0

Penn State

179.6

Passing Defense

361.8

Penn State

280.0

Total Defense

326.1

Penn State

33.5%

3rd Down Conversion %

38.10%

Penn State

57.7%

4th Down Conversion %

50.0%

Boise State

36.0

Sacks

51.0

Boise State

102

Tackles For Loss

104

Boise State

6.0%

Explsoive Play Rate

7.6%

Penn State

20

Turnovers Forced

15

Penn State

73.5%

Red Zone Conversion %

73.8%

Penn State

ADVANTAGE

SMU (8-3)

