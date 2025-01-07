Published Jan 7, 2025
College Football Playoffs - Penn State vs Notre Dame: Stats Comparisons
circle avatar
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Happy Valley Insider
Editor
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

The Penn State Nittany Lions and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off on Thursday in the Orange Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinals. How do the two teams compare statistically on offense and defense? Take a look below.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement
OFFENSIVE STATS
Explosive Play Rate = Plays of 20+ Yards / Total Plays
Penn StateSTATNotre DameAdvantage

33.8

Scoring Offense

39.1

Notre Dame

202.20

Rushing Offense

217.50

Notre Dame

234.1

Passing Offense

189.1

Penn State

436.3

Total Offense

406.6

Penn State

46.99%

3rd Down Conversion %

38.71%

Penn State

69.57%

4th Down Conversion %

73.08%

Notre Dame

19 (1.27 pg)

Sacks Allowed

18 (1.29 pg)

Penn State

7.29%

Explosive Play Rate

6.57%

Penn State

14

Turnovers

13

Notre Dame

88.71%

Red Zone Conversion %

81.82%

Penn State


ADVANTAGE


Penn State (6-4)

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
DEFENSIVE STATS
Explosive Play Rate = Plays of 20+ Yards / Total Plays
Penn StateSTATNotre DameAdvantage

15.6

Scoring Defense

13.6

Notre Dame

100.8

Rushing Defense

127.9

Penn State

187.9

Passing Defense

167.4

Notre Dame

288.8

Total Defense

295.4

Penn State

34.8%

3rd Down Conversion %

29.9%

Notre Dame

55.5%

4th Down Conversion %

33.3%

Notre Dame

39.0 (2.6 pg)

Sacks

37.0 (2.64 pg)

Notre Dame

111 (7.4 pg)

Tackles For Loss

80 (5.7 pg)

Penn State

5.98%

Explsoive Play Rate

5.06%

Notre Dame

24

Turnovers Forced

31

Notre Dame

68.4%

Red Zone Conversion %

68.5%

Penn State


ADVANTAGE


Notre Dame (6-4)

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board