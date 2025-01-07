College Football Playoffs - Penn State vs Notre Dame: Stats Comparisons

The Penn State Nittany Lions and Notre Dame Fighting Irish will face off on Thursday in the Orange Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinals. How do the two teams compare statistically on offense and defense? Take a look below.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board