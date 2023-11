Happy Valley Insider has confirmed that Division II offensive lineman Alan Herron will be at Penn State for an official visit next weekend. It's expected that Herron will also take official visits to Texas Tech and Clemson .

The news comes just one day after the Nittany Linos extended an offer to the 6-foot-6, 315-pound offensive lineman out of Division II Shorter in Georgia.

The Nittany Lions are in the market for at least one offensive tackle this offseason with left tackle, and Big Ten offensive lineman of the year, Olu Fashanu expected to head to the NFL as a potential top-10 draft pick. Right tackle, Caedan Wallace will also have a decision to make with a sixth year of eligibility still remaining for him.

The Penn State offensive line this season was among the best in the Big Ten and the country with each of the program's top six offensive linemen earning All-Big Ten honors.