Recently, Penn State junior quarterback Drew Allar sat down with our friends over at State Media including former Penn State quarterbacks Christian Hackenberg and Trace McSorley to discuss the lessons that Allar learned in his first season as the program's starting quarterback in 2023, what Andy Kotelnicki's system will bring to the Nittany Lions, the program's wide receiver room, and what life has been like as the QB1 for the Nittany Lions.



Penn State QB Drew Allar sits down with former Nittany Lions Christian Hackenberg and Trace McSorley on episode 3 of the State Media Lettermen Series. Drew Allar reflects on the lessons he learned from Penn State's 2023 season, how he and the team are adjusting to Coach Andy Kotelnicki's new system, his thoughts on the WR room, how he's handling life as QB1, and much much more.

CHAPTERS

00:00-Intro

01:26-Evaluating Last Season & Improving

02:58-Mental Game

04:51-Learning Kotelnicki’s Offense

06:09-WR Room

07:56-Nick Singleton & Kaytron Allen

10:15-Mindset Heading Into 2024

11:39-Helmet Headset

13:32-Being QB1

