Penn State Football Practice Notebook - Wednesday Spring Edition

Penn State Football had another open media availability on Wednesday afternoon for spring football practice and here's the latest on what caught our eye.

- Lyrick Samuel continues to impressed us with his hands. He sade a nice catch on a comeback in the endzone, which you can see below.

- A lot of wide receiver screen drills in practice today, something we didn’t see much of in games last year. With Tyler Warren gone and a lot of new speed in the room, expect more short catches by the unit and allowing them to rack up the YAC after that.

- The order of TEs in line are Khalil Dinkins, Finn Furmanek, Joey Schlaffer, and Brian Kortovich. No Rappleyea and Olesh out there today. Out of the group that was there, Kortovich looks like the fastest TE, but he needs to add a lot of weight before contributing.

Senior defensive tackle Zane Durant continues to look really good, and honestly no one should be able to move as well as he does for his size.

- With Ta’Mere Robinson transferring to USC, the first three linebacker in line today were Dom DeLuca, Keon Wylie, and Anthony Speca. Not a whole lot of playing experience in this group, so don't be surprised if PSU gets a transfer linebacker during this current portal window.

- As much hype as there is around Lavar Arrington II, he's still learning the position a little bit more and it shows, but he's got the athleticism to become a solid piece down the line.

