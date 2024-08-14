Penn State junior quarterback Drew Allar has earned his third watch list honor of the preseason, this time being named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list. The award is given out annually to the nation's top underclassmen quarterback.

Allar is entering his second season as Penn State's starting quarterback after completing 59.9% of his passes last season for 2,631 yards and 25 touchdowns to just two interceptions. So far in his career with the Nittany Lions, Allar has a 29-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.



Allar and the Nittany Lions begin their 2024 season on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown.

