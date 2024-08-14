Drew Allar named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list
Penn State junior quarterback Drew Allar has earned his third watch list honor of the preseason, this time being named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list. The award is given out annually to the nation's top underclassmen quarterback.
Allar is entering his second season as Penn State's starting quarterback after completing 59.9% of his passes last season for 2,631 yards and 25 touchdowns to just two interceptions. So far in his career with the Nittany Lions, Allar has a 29-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Allar and the Nittany Lions begin their 2024 season on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown.
|AWARD
|PLAYER 1
|PLAYER 2
|
Maxwell
|
Drew Allar
|
Nicholas Singleton
|
Doak Walker
|
Kaytron Allen
|
Nicholas Singleton (2)
|
Walter Camp
|
Nicholas Singleton (3)
|
Abdul Carter
|
Nagurski
|
Abdul Carter (2)
|
Paul Hornung
|
Nicholas Singleton (4)
|
Outland Trophy
|
Sal Wormley
|
Lou Groza
|
Chase Meyer
|
Ray Guy
|
Riley Thompson
|
Mannelly
|
Tyler Duzansky
|
Davey O'Brien
|
Drew Allar (2)
|
Bednarik Award
|
Kevin Winston Jr
|
Abdul Carter (3)
|
Lott IMPACT Trophy
|
Abdul Carter (4)
|
Dani Dennis-Sutton
|
Butkus Award
|
Kobe King
|
Johnny Unitas Golden Arm
|
Drew Allar (3)
