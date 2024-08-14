PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1XNEU1MUVIRFY0Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Drew Allar named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Editor
@RivalsDylanCC

Penn State junior quarterback Drew Allar has earned his third watch list honor of the preseason, this time being named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list. The award is given out annually to the nation's top underclassmen quarterback.

JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement

Allar is entering his second season as Penn State's starting quarterback after completing 59.9% of his passes last season for 2,631 yards and 25 touchdowns to just two interceptions. So far in his career with the Nittany Lions, Allar has a 29-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Allar and the Nittany Lions begin their 2024 season on August 31 against the West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown.

Penn State Watch List Tracker
AWARD PLAYER 1 PLAYER 2

Maxwell

Drew Allar

Nicholas Singleton

Doak Walker

Kaytron Allen

Nicholas Singleton (2)

Walter Camp

Nicholas Singleton (3)

Abdul Carter

Nagurski

Abdul Carter (2)

Paul Hornung

Nicholas Singleton (4)

Outland Trophy

Sal Wormley

Lou Groza

Chase Meyer

Ray Guy

Riley Thompson

Mannelly

Tyler Duzansky

Davey O'Brien

Drew Allar (2)

Bednarik Award

Kevin Winston Jr

Abdul Carter (3)

Lott IMPACT Trophy

Abdul Carter (4)

Dani Dennis-Sutton

Butkus Award

Kobe King

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm

Drew Allar (3)

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3Blbm5zdGF0ZS5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3MvZHJldy1hbGxhci1uYW1lZC10by1qb2hubnktdW5pdGFzLWdv bGRlbi1hcm0tYXdhcmQtd2F0Y2gtbGlzdCIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51 bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVs bCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkg ewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQi KSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0 IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZl cmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhl IGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29t L2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9y ZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGlt ZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9 MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGcGVubnN0YXRlLnJpdmFs cy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGZHJldy1hbGxhci1uYW1lZC10by1qb2hubnktdW5p dGFzLWdvbGRlbi1hcm0tYXdhcmQtd2F0Y2gtbGlzdCZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMDc5 JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBF bmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==