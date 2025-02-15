2026 Four-Star TE Mack Sutter Includes Penn State in Top 5

The Penn State NIttany Lions 2026 recruiting class already features five Rivals250 commitments and now the Nittany Lions have made the cut for another Rivals250 prospect.

On Saturday, four-star tight end Mack Sutter, the No. 104 player in the country according to Rivals and the No. 5 tight end has the Nittany Lions in his final five alongside the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Illinois, and Ole Miss.

He'll take official visits to each of the five programs.

Sutter's top five comes after receiving over 40 scholarship offers in his recruitment. The Dunlap (IL) standout recorded 35 receptions for 505 yards and seven touchdowns this past fall as a junior.

While the stats may not seem to be overly dominant, Sutter, by far the best athlete on the field anytime he plays is a do it all, star for Dunlap, playing all over the field including on offense where he has spent time at quarterback and on defense at linebacker.