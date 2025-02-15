2026 Four-Star TE Mack Sutter Includes Penn State in Top 5

The Penn State NIttany Lions 2026 recruiting class already features five Rivals250 commitments and now the Nittany Lions have made the cut for another Rivals250 prospect.
On Saturday, four-star tight end Mack Sutter, the No. 104 player in the country according to Rivals and the No. 5 tight end has the Nittany Lions in his final five alongside the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, Penn State, Illinois, and Ole Miss.
He'll take official visits to each of the five programs.
Sutter's top five comes after receiving over 40 scholarship offers in his recruitment. The Dunlap (IL) standout recorded 35 receptions for 505 yards and seven touchdowns this past fall as a junior.
While the stats may not seem to be overly dominant, Sutter, by far the best athlete on the field anytime he plays is a do it all, star for Dunlap, playing all over the field including on offense where he has spent time at quarterback and on defense at linebacker.
It goes without saying that Sutter is one of the Nittany Lions' top tight end targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle alongside the likes of Kansas standout Ian Premer, fellow Illinois standout JC Anderson, Iowa athlete Evan Jacobson, and Colorado talent Mason Bonner.
Of those prospects, Sutter has been tight end coach Ty Howle's top target this cycle. Howle during his time as Penn State's tight ends coach has been a dynamo on the recruiting trail, landing star prospects such as Andrew Olesh (2025), Luke Reynolds (2024), and Andrew Rappleyea (2023).
Howle and the Nittany Lions hope that Sutter is the next one in line to join the "Aces."
Of course, Penn State's success with star tight end and potential top-10 pick this April, Tyler Warren is something that sticks out to Sutter. “Everything they did with Tyler Warren just says it all," Sutter told Rivals national recruiting analyst Greg Smith recently.
This past fall, the Nittany Lions showcased Warren who put together one of the best tight end seasons you'll ever see at the college football level recording 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 26 carries for 218 yards and four touchdowns, totaling 1,451 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season. Warren finished seventh in Heisman voting.
Penn State's success at tight end, of course, goes beyond that of Warren. This past NFL season, the Nittany Lions had four tight ends including three in starting roles representing the program. Those four tight ends are Mike Gesicki, Brenton STrange, Theo Johnson, and Pat Freiermuth.
Penn State will look to use their success at the tight-end position and more in order to land Sutter later this year when he makes his commitment.
