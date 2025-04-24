Penn State TE Tyler Warren selected in First Round of 2025 NFL Draft

The 6-foot-6, 257-pounds tight end is highest selected Nittany Lion at the position since Kyle Brady went in the first round with the No. 9 overall pick to the New York Jets in the 1995 NFL Draft.

Penn State Football Tight End Tyler Warren becomes the second former Nittany Lion to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, as he was picked 14th overall in the first round by the Indianapolis Colts.

Now Warren didn't attend any camps or anything of that matter, heck he didn't back then and still doesn't have a Twitter account, so he flew well under the radar, but at the time Penn State coaches saw him in one of his basketball games and fell in love with his athleticism. Not too long later, the staff pushed for his commitment and the rest was history.

Coming out of high school, Warren was originally recruited as a quarterback prospect and ended up committing to Virginia Tech originally back in August of 2018. However he didn't end up developing as a passer and the plan was for VT to try him at tight end, but when they started to go after other TE prospects, he decomitted and reopened his recruitment.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein on Warren: "The ultimate "whatever, whenever" player in the 2025 draft with the size, athleticism and competitive spirit to make good on his intentions. Warren plays with swagger and “best player on the field” energy. He imprints on games with alignment versatility, allowing opportunities for play-callers to stress the defense. Despite his size, he’s quick enough to beat man coverage underneath and plays with good recognition of holes in coverage. He has the ball skills and toughness to win contested catches and withstand punishing contact. He’s very capable as a lead/move blocker but will need a little improvement at sustaining blocks when blocking in-line. Warren can access all three levels of the field but is best served short and intermediate. He possesses elite football character and plays with a confidence that can be contagious. He has a chance to become one of the best tight ends in the league"

Bleacher Report's NFL Draft Department on Warren: "Tyler Warren is a long, athletic tight end who makes plays from multiple alignments and presents a weapon to design creative plays around. Warren thrives against zone defenses. He is a former high school quarterback and understands the importance of finding soft spots within the defense. Warren settles into those soft spots as a big weapon for his quarterback to target. His burst post catch allows him to eat up grass quickly. He is a long strider who gallops more than sprints past defenders. As a run-after-catch threat, he plays with toughness and body control to fight through contact. Once the ball is in his hands, Warren's straight-line speed creates separation from pursuing defenders.

Warren's alignment versatility showcases his football IQ to play multiple positions within the offense and creates pathways for potentially advantageous matchups. Warren can be fed the football in different ways; he is effective with manufactured quick touches and downfield targets. He tracks the football well while in flight and attacks it. He is a red zone threat because of his size, athleticism, ball skills, and catch radius."

Pro Football Focus on Warren: "Warren is a do-everything tight end who any coach would love to input into their offense. He isn't a twitchy or flexible athlete who can unlock the whole route tree, but his versatility is incredibly valuable in the run-and-pass games. He is worthy of a first-round selection."