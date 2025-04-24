PSU Pod: Blue / White Spring Game Preview + BIG Recruiting Weekend

Dylan is joined by Zach Seyko of the Locked On Nittany Lions Podcast as they preview the big recruiting weekend for the Penn State Blue / White Spring Game (4:07)
The guys talk about the top names to watch ahead of this weekend (9:14) and the latest from what they saw these past few weeks at spring practice (28:09)
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE LIONS DEN FORUM | PENN STATE FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | PENN STATE BASKETBALL RECRUITING
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board