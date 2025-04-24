Published Apr 24, 2025
PSU Pod: Blue / White Spring Game Preview + BIG Recruiting Weekend
Richie O'Leary  •  Happy Valley Insider
Dylan is joined by Zach Seyko of the Locked On Nittany Lions Podcast as they preview the big recruiting weekend for the Penn State Blue / White Spring Game (4:07)

The guys talk about the top names to watch ahead of this weekend (9:14) and the latest from what they saw these past few weeks at spring practice (28:09)

