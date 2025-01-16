Former Penn State corner Cam Miller commits to Rutgers

Former Penn State cornerback Cam MIller entered the transfer portal earlier this week and has already found his new landing spot. MIller, a Florida native won't be going too far, he's staying in the Big Ten and will be joining the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

In his career with the Nittany Lions, Miller played in 40 games, recording 56 tackles including eight tackles for loss and four sacks. He also had nine pass deflections and one interception. This season, Miller played in all 16 games for Penn State and totaled over 400 snaps.

Despite putting together a good career with the Nittany Lions, MIller's lasting memory with the program from a fan perspective, may unfortunately be his worst moment. Last week in the Orange Bowl, Miller fell down while covering Notre Dame wide receiver Jaden Greathouse leading to the game-tying touchdown with under five minutes to play.

Penn State will get the opportunity to see the former Nittany Lion, late next season when the Nittany Lions travel to Piscataway to take on the Scarlet Knights on November 29.